I-League 2017: Churchill Brothers eye maiden win against Chennai City FC

Former champions Churchill Brothers would look to snap their four-match losing streak and post their first win when they face Chennai City FC in their opening home match of the I-League on Tuesday. Churchill had a disastrous start this season, having lost all their four matches they have played so far and they desperately need a win when they take the field at Tilak Maidan on Tuesday.

They were unlucky not to collect a point in their previous match as Willis Plaza’s stoppage time goal saw East Bengal collect full points. Earlier, Churchill failed to collect a point against defending champions Aizawl FC. They are now lying at the bottom without a point from four matches. Chennai City FC are one point above Churchill.

Churchill coach Alfred Fernandes, who is looking after the team in the absence of sacked Mykola Shevchenko, said his team can bounce back in the league with a win on Tuesday. “It’s really frustrating to see the team lose in the stoppage time twice. We did well against East Bengal and deserved a point which would have boosted our confidence,” he said.

“There is no need to ring alarm bells at this stage as we have lot of matches to play, to come out of relegation. A win on Tuesday in front of our home fans against Chennai City FC who are also struggling like us will help the team to gain confidence,” said Fernandes.

Nigerian Ogba Kalu, who returned to the team and have played in the last match against East Bengal, will play the vital role in the team’s attack. Chennai City too are at the bottom half of the league table and would look for a win. Coach V Soundarajan was optimistic of his team beating Churchill.

“It’s going to be a good contest as both teams are lying at the bottom and will fight for a win. Churchill brothers are a good side and are tough side to beat at home. My boys are prepared and are looking for entertaining football,” said Soundarajan.

