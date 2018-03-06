I-League 2017-18: Minerva Punjab, Neroca FC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to battle it out for trophy

Minerva Punjab have to beat Churchill Brothers to clinch the I-League trophy. Minerva Punjab have to beat Churchill Brothers to clinch the I-League trophy.

The I-League 2017-18 season is set to see a dramatic finale once again with four out of ten teams vying to win the coveted trophy on the final day. Once again this season, the tournament will come right down to the wire with Minerva Punjab FC, Neroca FC, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, in contention of lifting the trophy on the final day. On Thursday, the current table toppers Minerva FC will face Churchill Brothers, who are currently in the 9th spot, in a home game. On the other hand, I-League debutants Neroca FC will travel to Kolkata to face East Bengal, while Mohun Bagan will face Gokum Kerala. To ensure that no team enjoys any undue advantages, the tournament officials announced that all the four matches will take place on Thursday at 3 pm.

Here are the possible scenarios that can happen on the final day of the tournament:

1) Minerva FC Punjab win the trophy

Minerva Punjab FC, who lost 2-1 to Chennai City FC, will feel lucky that East Bengal drew their previous game on Monday against Shillong Lajong FC. The results have made the task of winning the trophy easier for them. Sitting in the top position with 32 points, all Punjab need to do is win their home game against Churchill Brothers on Thursday and they will lift the title, irrespective of other results. But in case Punjab lose their game or draw, then the case gets tricky for them.

2) Neroca FC win trophy

Neroca FC, who are on the 2nd position in the I-League table, can lift the trophy in their debut season in case they manage to earn a win against East Bengal in an away game. But, of course, they will have to hope that Minerva FC do not pick up a win against Churchill Brothers. But in case if Neroca FC lose or draw their game and Mohun Bagan also do not pick up a win, Minerva will win the trophy even if they lose against Churchill Brothers.

3) Mohun Bagan win trophy

Mohun Bagan will face Gokum Kerala on Thursday, and for them to win the trophy, it is a must-win game. But, they will also have to hope that Minerva FC lose their clash while Neroca either lose or earn a draw.

4) East Bengal win the trophy

East Bengal can also lift the trophy this season if they manage to beat Neroca FC on Thursday at their home ground. But they will have to rely on both Minerva FC Punjab and Mohun Bagan to lose their games if they wish to win the title.

5) Additional Scenario – In case three teams end up with 33 points

If Minerva Punjab drew their game against Churchill Brothers, Bagan pick up a victory against Gokulam and East Bengal defeat Neroca, then the three teams will be on 33 points. In such a scenario, the winner is decided by seeing which team has a better record against the other teams who are title contenders and the team with the highest cumulative points is declared the winner. Mohun Bagan, who has two wins over East Bengal and a draw against Minerva in the season, have seven points, while Minerva, who have a win and a draw against Bagan and a draw against East Bengal, are on 5 points. East Bengal, who have earned a win and a draw against Minerva are on 4 points. With this logic, Mohun Bagan will lift the trophy.

