I-League: For Aizawl FC, fairytale turns into a cruel nightmare in a year

If last season was a fairytale for Aizawl FC, the off-season has been a cruel nightmare. Last April, the Mizo side upset the odds to lift the I-League trophy on the last day of season. But All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) dilly-dallying over the format of the league meant they had to endure an anxious wait to know if there will be an I-League for them to defend. By the time it was confirmed that the league would take place, Aizawl had their house raided.

As the new season — perhaps the last one in its current avatar — kicks off today, Aizawl will get a shot at defending their title. But it won’t be the same champion side. All their players have been lured away by Kolkata’s Big Two — East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Even Khalid Jamil, who heroically marshalled the team of discards and unknown to title triumph, has now joined East Bengal. Aizawl, now coached by Portuguese Paulo Menezes, will open their campaign against East Bengal on Tuesday, Menezes has an impressive CV.

He was a member of the coaching staff of the Spanish national team, which won the European Championship and took part in the 2014 World Cup. Menezes was with the team’s scouting department, providing them inputs on Spanish players’ performance in leagues across Europe.

His task will be relatively easier in India. But Aizawl start the season with a massive disadvantage, having been forced to rebuild their squad completely.

East Bengal, Aizawl in disguise

It is ironic that they should open their campaign against East Bengal, who are Aizawl in disguise. Desperate to win the I-League crown, East Bengal have picked up a bulk of Aizawl’s players, including midfield maestro Mahmoud Al Amnah, Brandon Vanlalremdika and full back Lalram Chullova, apart from the coach himself.

With Aizawl crippled and Bengaluru FC joining ISL, East Bengal will start the season as favourites along side Mohun Bagan, who too have suffered an exodus owing to several players opting for the ISL.

But Sanjoy Sen has ensured some stability and signing of Haiti striker Sony Norde for approximately Rs 2.5 crore shows how serious they are to reclaim that crown.

New destinations

This season will also see a couple of new venues while some old ones make a return. For the first time, a club from Manipur, Neroca FC, will be a part of the I-League making it three from the North East (Shillong Lajong and Aizawl being the other two). Chennai City have moved their base to Coimbatore while Gokulam FC will bring Kerala back on the I-League map. India’s under-17 World Cup team will take part in the league as Indian Arrows and will be based out of Delhi. With an AFC Champions League berth at stake, the AIFF insists the I-League is the country’s premier tournament. The reality suggests otherwise. With all top players skipping the league, it has a very second-division feel to it. And with ISL’s shadow looming large, this might just be the last time it enjoys the ‘premier’ status. Next season, the unofficial might just become official and I-League might be relegated to being second division.

