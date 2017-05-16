I hope Lionel Messi wins silverware with Argentina, says Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol officially launched the ticket sales for the u-17 world cup in India. Carles Puyol officially launched the ticket sales for the u-17 world cup in India.

Spanish football legend Carles Puyol is hoping to see his long-time Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi win a silverware with Argentina in the near future, something that has eluded him for long.

“The one thing about Messi is that he keeps improving and he has been consistent for 10 years, he keeps getting better and that’s because he has the drive, the passion.

“I hope Messi wins something with his national team and not only with his club, then he would have won everything with everyone,” Puyol said during a facebook live session today.

Speaking of the comparisons between Messi and Ronaldo, Puyol said,”For me the best is Messi, I have played with him. Messi has given me a lot of joy. I would say both are great players, their competition is very intense and it helps them to keep getting better, and not get complacent.

“Cristiano is one of the greatest in football history, but Messi is better.”

Earlier, Puyol officially launched the ticket sales for the u-17 world cup in India. Puyol expressed his happiness for being present in the country for an event as important as this. “Indians will get the chance to see World Cup matches live and that experience is completely different from watching it on television,” said the 2010 World Cup winner, “You can feel the energy in the stands.”

