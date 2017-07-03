I help my dad on the paddy field whenever I come home, says CK Vineeth; see pics

CK Vineeth helps his dad with farming whenever he goes home. (Source: Twitter) CK Vineeth helps his dad with farming whenever he goes home. (Source: Twitter)

CK Vineeth, who recently was awarded the Fans’ Best Player of the Year award by Football Football Players Association of India in Aizawl, said that he goes back to his roots every now and then and indulges in farming.

The Indian football page on Twitter has started a new series called ‘Off-side’ in which they cover lives of Indian footballers off the field. Their first story is on the Bengaluru FC lad, who stays in Kannur, Kerala.

Vineeth, who was not included in India’s squad for a friendly against Nepal due to injury, is spending quality time with friends, family and nature back home. He said, “With the hectic season having just ended, I felt best to go back to my roots and indulge in farming. Everyone in the family puts in the work needed.”

Our new series ‘OFF-SIDE’ kicks off. 1st stop @ckvineeth home, as he connects with his roots #BackTheBlue Read: http://t.co/csKSLtjcfi pic.twitter.com/tXG9QDyklf — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 3 July 2017

As a son, it’s my duty to help out my dad. Whenever I get the time to come home I try & help him on the paddy field @ckvineeth #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/BLKFTTA4CT — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 3 July 2017

“So with the hectic season having just ended, I felt best to go back to my roots and indulge in farming” @ckvineeth #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/zFG5SIHZE2 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 3 July 2017

“Everyone in the family puts in the work needed” @ckvineeth #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/ERxMQm4iHB — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 3 July 2017

He had also shared a picture of him farming a few days back on his official Instagram account, saying “Every now and then I go back to my roots, kicking my shoes off to get into the mud that makes the food we eat. The land that holds the trees that spread the air we breathe. One thing’s for sure, we’ll forever be indebted to nature.”

“As a son, it’s my duty to help out my dad. Whenever I get the time to come home I try and help him on the paddy field,” added Vineeth.

