I have never hidden anything, says Cristiano Ronaldo after appearing in court

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of evading taxes of 14.7 million euros. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of evading taxes of 14.7 million euros. (Source: Reuters)

After Real Madrid forward appeared in Pozuelo de Alarcon court for 90 minutes in a tax evasion case for millions of euros, his agency Gestifute released a statement on his behalf in which the Portuguese captain claimed that he has nothing to hide.

In the statement, Ronaldo said, “The Spanish tax service [Hacienda] knows the detail of all my income because we have given it to them. I have never hidden anything, nor did have I ever had the intention of evading taxes.” He is accused of evading taxes of 14.7 million euros.

“I always do my tax declaration in a voluntary manner, as I think that we must all declare and pay taxes according to our income. Those who know me know that this is what I ask from my advisors — that they keep everything up to date, and correctly paid, as I do not want any problems.”

According to some reports in the Spanish media, Ronaldo had told the Judge during the statement that he was only present there because his name was Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gestifute further said in the statement, “Since 2015 Cristiano Ronaldo has ceded his image rights to a third party, paying independently the taxes due. He currently pays his taxes in Spain, and is one of the biggest individual contributors in the whole country.”

According to Forbes magazine, Ronaldo is the highest earning athlete in the world. Barcelona star Lionel Messi was previously accused and acquited in a similar case.

