I don’t think Neymar is expensive, says Jose Mourinho

A news that is going to smash the existing world record for the most expensive transfer looks very imminent as Barcelona gave permission to Neymar on Wednesday for a move to French club Paris Saint Germain. The discussion on the transfer has, however, invoked different opinions from different managers.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who signed Paul Pogba for a record 105 million euros from Juventus, feels that for quality players, expense is not the concern. He said, “When we paid that amount for Paul, I said that it was not expensive. Expensive are the ones who get into a certain level without a certain quality… For 200 million pounds ($264.46 million), I don’t think (Neymar) is expensive.”

“I think he’s expensive in the fact that now you are going to have more players at 100 million pounds, you are going have more players at 80 million and more players at 60 million. And I think that’s the problem.”

“Neymar is one of the best players in the world, commercially he is very strong and for sure PSG thought about it. So I think the problem is not Neymar, I think the problem is the consequences of Neymar,” added the Portuguese manager.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, however, said that he does not understand how it happened. “There are clubs that can pay fees like that — Manchester City and PSG. Everyone knows that. I thought fair play was made so that situations like that can’t happen. That’s more of a suggestion than a real rule. I don’t understand that. I don’t know how it happens,” Klopp added.

