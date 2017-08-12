I don’t decide Coutinho’s Liverpool future, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said Philippe Coutinho’s future at Liverpool is not in his hands. (Source: Reuters) Jurgen Klopp said Philippe Coutinho’s future at Liverpool is not in his hands. (Source: Reuters)

Jurgen Klopp on Saturday expressed helplessness over the future of Philippe Coutinho with the star striker linked with Barcelona after Neymar’s departure from the Spanish club created a space to be filled – in the team and in terms of marketability too. The player had emailed a transfer request to the club on Friday after Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group had issued a strongly worded statement saying the midfielder would not be sold in the summer. As per reports in the British press, Liverpool have rejected two bids by Barcelona for the creative midfielder. He missed Liverpool’s start to the season in a 3-3 draw at Watford after complaining of back troubles.

“As a manager of a football club, I have bosses that decide, for example, just in general, if we sell a player or we don’t sell him. Then I have to accept it. If they don’t sell him, then I am not involved any more. I’m responsible for all of our players, not just one or two or three, but all of them. I can’t say anything about it, the only thing is I work with the players I have. That’s what I’m always doing.”

Klopp reckons Coutinho’s transfer request changes his situation. “I don’t think (it changes anything). It was pretty clear what the club said about it. That’s all,” he said. “You have to ask the club. I don’t make the decision. I didn’t see the club insiders today. You have to ask them.”

Klopp has already said that Coutinho will not be fit for Liverpool’s Champions League qualifier in Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd