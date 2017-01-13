I conquered England in three months: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (File Photo) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (File Photo)

Just three months since joining Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has already conquered England, having made a flying start to his career in the Premier League. The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic has shrugged off suggestions he may struggle to adapt to the pace and intensity of the English game, scoring 18 goals since moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer in July.

“If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well. I try to help the team and try to do what I’m best at… As long as I can do that, I know I will help my team,” Ibrahimovic told the club’s website. “The same thing with them, they help me the way they can for the team. I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. I conquered England — it took three months.” After a shaky start to manager Jose Mourinho’s tenure, United have slowly dragged themselves back into form, winning nine successive games.

“We had our dips, our ups and downs… Lately, we have been winning, where we have been more stabilised as a team,” added Ibrahimovic, who will return for Sunday’s clash against bitter rivals Liverpool after missing their League Cup semi-final first leg against Hull City through illness.”The coach has found his base, which is not easy when you’re a new coach coming to a new team and want to put in your philosophy, your game and the way you want it to be,” he said. United, who are sixth in the Premier League, host second-placed Liverpool at Old Trafford.