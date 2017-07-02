I came. I said. I conquered: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his Manchester United season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals with Manchester United. (Source: Instagram) Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals with Manchester United. (Source: Instagram)

Confirming his exit from Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared a picture of his in Red Devils jersey, saying ‘I came. I said. I conquered.’ Ibrahimovic is now a free agent as his contract with United expired on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic is known for his style, and choice of words. In an attempt to bid goodbye to the Premier League club and its fans who supported him, the Swedish striker posted the following picture on his Instagram account on Saturday after a stunning season with the club.

Scoring a total number of 28 times for United in all competitions, Ibrahimovic was set to sign contract extension with Red Devils till he endured a knee injury in April, which restricted him from playing the rest of the season.

The 35-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Spanish club Atletico Madrid, helped his side in the Europa League campaign, which they won after defeating Ajax in the final. He is now one of the players to exit United this season.

However, a recovering Ibrahimovic will have to wait for a move to Atletico as the club has a transfer ban imposed on them. Manchester United finished their season at number six in the Premier League but managed to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League final.

