I am still the right man to lead Arsenal, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday to clinch their 13th title, becoming the most successful club in the tournament, with Manchester United at second position on 11 titles.

Manager Arsene Wenger declared himself the right man for Arsenal after he led them to a record seventh title after beating Premier League winners.

He said that it is not for him to decide the right man to lead the club but he did accept that he was still the man for the Gunners. He said, “I think it’s down to the board members if I am the right man to lead this club further and for me to decide if I am the right man to lead this club further. It’s not about popularity, it’s about competence.”

When asked if he felt the right person for the job, he said: “I do. You can’t make 35 years at the top level if you believe you’re not the right man to do the job.”

The French manager criticised the fans saying that they must support the club when the game begins. “Once the game starts and you are a fan, you stand behind the team. That’s what I did not accept during the season, and I will never accept it. I feel this club has special values and we have shown that. The rest is not acceptable.”

“Outside the game, I accept I never had any word with any journalist in 20 years if they criticise my decisions or my opinions. It’s the same with the fans. But when the game starts you support your team.”

