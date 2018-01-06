I am so happy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola on contract extension

Manchester City are currently the table-toppers in Premier League. Manchester City are currently the table-toppers in Premier League.

Manchester City have taken the season by a storm as they stand on top of the Premier League 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, extending unbeaten Premier League run to 30 matches and entering the Champions League last 16. The man behind their success, Pep Guardiola, said that he would stay with the club for another year and then see if he deserves to extend the contract.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said, “My commitment to the first year, this one and the next one, there is no doubts about that. I will be here one more year, and after we will see. After that it depends if we win and I deserve to extend my contract. I am so happy here. I am so, so happy. But to extend the contracts at the big clubs you have to win, and if you don’t win you don’t deserve to continue. I want to win. I want to win.”

Guardiola is halfway through a three-year contract at the Etihad Stadium. Giving an update on the contracts of star man De Bruyne and striker Jesus, currently sidelined due to a medial knee ligament injury, Guardiola said, “My last news is ‘Dinho is close, so close. Gabriel and Kevin, I don’t know. I think they made the first contacts but I don’t know if it is close. Fernandinho, a lot of time ago we were handling that so I think it’s at the end.”

“All the young players that we have, the managers [agents] the fathers and mothers all know we would like them to stay with us for a long time,” he added.

