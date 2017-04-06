I am really happy that India have climbed up in FIFA rankings: Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri added a word of caution saying that this not the end of the road for his team as India must aim to qualify for the Asia Cup. (Source: File) Sunil Chhetri added a word of caution saying that this not the end of the road for his team as India must aim to qualify for the Asia Cup. (Source: File)

Exciting times for Indian football have finally arrived for Indian football. With the national team achieving its best FIFA ranking in over the past couple of decades by climbing up to 101 position, things are finally looking bright for the soccer in India.

Expressing his satisfaction over the achievement, captain Sunil Chhetri said, I am really happy for this development. I am happy for what my team has achieved in a such a short span of time. I hope we can keep doing the same.”

However Sunil did add a word of caution saying that this not the end of the road for his team as India must aim to qualify for the Asia Cup. He had earlier said that he wants his country to “set a benchmark” by regularly qualifying for AFC Asian Cup, the continent’s premier tournament.

Courtesy of the string of good performances over the past few months, the Indian football team has now achieved its highest FIFA rank of 101. This is their best ranking in the past couple of decades.

It has been quite a while since India has achieved this rank. India’s highest FIFA ranking achieved so far has been 94 which was attained in February 1996 while India were ranked 99 in November 1993 and 100 in October 1993, December 1993 and April 1996.

The ranking of 101 elevated India to 11th ranked team in Asia, thus, inching closer towards realizing larger dreams.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd