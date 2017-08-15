Zinedine Zidane ‘annoyed’ by Cristiano Ronaldo’s five match ban

Zinedine Zidane was left annoyed after Cristiano Ronaldo’s four-match ban decision. (Source: AP) Zinedine Zidane was left annoyed after Cristiano Ronaldo’s four-match ban decision. (Source: AP)

Zinedine Zidane was left annoyed after Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo was given a five-match ban for pushing the referee during the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona on Sunday.

Ronaldo came as a substitute and scored in the 80th minute for Madrid, giving them one goal lead before Lionel Messi equalised for Barcelona with a penalty in the 77th minute.

“I am annoyed. We are very annoyed. I’m not going to have a go at the referees, but when you look and see what happened, to think Cristiano is not going to play five games … Something happened there, I’m annoyed,” Real Madrid coach Zidane said during a press conference on Tuesday.

He added: “What happened, happened, but when you look at what happened and see they have given him five games, it’s a lot.”

Ronaldo was already warned after getting a yellow card when he took off his shirt after scoring the goal. He was sent-off after getting a second yellow, moments later for diving. Following his red card, Ronaldo pushed the referee De Burgos Bengoetxea, which further ruined the situation. The Spanish football federation put a four match suspension for the four time Ballon’Or winner.

Madrid also appealed Ronaldo’s suspension and considering the appeal, the RFEF committee will take a decision on Wednesday morning, which means that Ronaldo could play in the second leg against Barcelona.

“We have to wait until tomorrow. The committee meets and after that meeting, we will see what we can do,” Zidane said.

On being asked if Zidane believed that ban was designed to single out Ronaldo, Zidane said, “I don’t know, I don’t think so and I hope not, I hope they did it with conscious and because they are doing their jobs, but well, in the end, what sticks with me is the five games.”

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal supported Ronaldo and claimed that the punishment was too harsh on his side. “It’s an excessive ban and a frustrating situation. I’m not in the referee’s head, but he didn’t have to be sent off,” said the Spaniard.

“We’re all upset with the punishment as Cristiano is an important player for us. We hope it’s reduced and he’s back in action soon.”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd