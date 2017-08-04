Latest News

Hundreds line up at Paris Saint Germain store for Neymar jerseys

The 25-year-old Neymar is due to be presented to the media at the PSG stadium later on Friday, a day after his 222 million-euro ($262 million) buyout clause from Barcelona was activated. Michael Biancolin was the first fan to leave the store parading a yellow PSG shirt.

By: AP | Paris | Published:August 4, 2017 3:32 pm
Champs-Elysees, Paris Saint-Germain, Michael Biancolin, Neymar Hundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys. (Source: Reuters)
Hundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys emblazoned with Neymar’s name after his world-record transfer. The shirts cost 155 euros ($184).

When posters of the Brazilian, accompanied by the words “Welcome to a Paris Neymar Jr 10” were unveiled on windows of the flagship PSG club store, the crowd cheered.

Michael Biancolin, who had waited more than three hours, was the first fan to leave the store parading a yellow PSG shirt.

The 25-year-old Neymar is due to be presented to the media at the PSG stadium later Friday, a day after his 222 million-euro ($262 million) buyout clause from Barcelona was activated.

