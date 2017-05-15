Premier League: Hull ‘The Tigers’ City drop to Championship alongside Middlesbrough, Sunderland

Hull City lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Hull City lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Even though Premier League clubs have their focus on the title from the start of their campaign every season, teams at the bottom fight their own battles in order to see themselves play in the League the next season.

The relegation battle that plagued Watford, Burnley FC, Swansea City, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland have finally reached its end with Hull, Middlesbrough and Sunderland relegated.

Hull on Sunday saw themselves relegated as they joined Middlesbrough and Sunderland at the bottom of the table with manager Marco Silva’s future uncertain.

It was a painful end to Hull’s relegation battle as Silva’s men lost 4-0 to an optimistic Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park. Hull has had a bad form in their away matches throughout the season, with only one win under their name.

Standing at the bottom of the table on 24 points, Sunderland saw their first relegation since 2005-06 when they lost at the hands of Bournemouth in April end. David Moyes failed to lift the side after an uninspiring campaign saw their end from the top league. Sunderland managed a win after getting relegated against Hull City, but the victory did not help their cause.

Middlesbrough saw their campaign coming to an end only after a year of being promoted to the Premier League. Steve Agnew could do nothing as he watched Premier League winners Chelsea destroy them 3-0 last week that left them relegated.

With just one game remaining against Liverpool this season, reports have emerged of head coach Agnew being sacked after failing to convince Boro that he is the right man for them.

