Hull City’s Jakupovic demands improvement away from home

Hull City are 17th in the Premier League table, two points above the drop zone.

Hull City have triumphed in four of their last five home games but have not won away since August.

Hull City cannot rely solely on their home form and must quickly start racking up points away from their KCOM Stadium to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has said.

Hull, who are 17th in the table, two points above the drop zone, have triumphed in four of their last five home games but have not won away since August.

“We have to just keep going and take points away from home,” Jakupovic told British media. “We have three more home games but the next match is important for us.”

Hull travel to Stoke City on Saturday and also play Southampton and relegation rivals Crystal Palace away from home.

“We could win all three home games and get to 39 points. Would that be enough? Maybe, but we need away points. Every point will be massive, not just for us but for Palace and Swansea, and everybody,” Jakupovic added.

“We have to just keep going, try not to think about the table too much. We have to be cool and play our game.”

