Hull City must focus on their own results to ensure survival, says coach Marco Silva

Hull City can not rely on slip-ups from their Premier League relegation rivals and must focus on delivering positive results themselves, manager Marco Silva has said.

Hull, who are two points clear from the drop zone with five games to play, suffered a fifth consecutive away defeat when they were beaten 3-1 at Stoke City on Saturday.

However, the East Yorkshire club maintained their league position with 18th-placed Swansea City losing 1-0 at Watford on the same day. Middlesbrough, who are 19th in the league, host Arsenal later on Monday.

“I like to focus on our games and after that we will look at other teams,” Marco Silva told reporters.

“Swansea did not win their game… it’s five points to the others (above Hull) but there are 15 points left (to play for).

“We just need to do our work. If it’s Swansea or Middlesbrough, we have to do our work.”

Silva said Hull, who have failed to register an away win since August, have been low on confidence on the road despite maintaining an unbeaten home record since the Portuguese manager took charge in January.

“At the moment there is less confidence from the players to play away,” he added.

“It’s a big challenge to change this situation. We have changed things at home but until now we’ve not achieved this away.”

Hull host 10th-placed Watford on Saturday, while Swansea welcome 11th-placed Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium on the same day.

