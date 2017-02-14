Hull City eager to build on improved displays, says Andy Robertson

Hull City navigated through one of their toughest spell of their campaign with confidence intact. (Source: Reuters) Hull City navigated through one of their toughest spell of their campaign with confidence intact. (Source: Reuters)

Hull City are keen to build on their improved performances in recent weeks as they continue to fight for Premier League survival, left back Andy Robertson has said.

Having drawn at Manchester United, beaten Liverpool and impressed in defeat at Arsenal, 18th-placed Hull, a point adrift of safety after 25 games, navigated through one of their toughest spell of their campaign with confidence intact.

“We wanted more after getting four points from Manchester United and Liverpool,” Robertson told British media after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at the Emirates.

“But we’d have taken it all the same. Now it’s a big run of games for us, especially at home, so we need to keep going and climb up the table.”

Despite a host of clashes against relegation rivals looming on the horizon for Hull, Robertson said the squad was focused on maintaining the growing belief under manager Marco Silva when they hosted Burnley on Feb. 25.

“Burnley are having a great season. They’ve struggled away from home so we’ll look to try and take the game to them. We’ve got two weeks to prepare for that and hopefully we can do the business,” the Scot added.