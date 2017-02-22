Hulk shoots Shanghai SIPG to win in Seoul in Asian Champs League

Hulk signed Shanghai SIPG for more than million last June. (Source: Reuters) Hulk signed Shanghai SIPG for more than million last June. (Source: Reuters)

A long-range second-half strike by Hulk helped Shanghai SIPG beat FC Seoul 1-0 in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

Hulk, who signed for more than $50 million last June, made the difference for the Chinese Super League team with his left-foot drive eight minutes into the second half.

Six minutes later, Seoul was awarded a penalty after striker Dejan Damjanovic was fouled by Shanghai’s He Guan, who was sent off. But Yan Junling saved Damjanovic’s kick from the spot, anticipating correctly and diving to his right to stop the shot.

Shanghai coach Andre Villas-Boas said the early away win was important.

“It was very difficult game,” Villas-Boas said. “Our players know that they have to fight hard to win particularly when we were down to 10 men. It’s very important to win in this phase.”

Urawa Reds thrashed Western Sydney Wanderers 4-0 in Australia in the other Group F match. Four goals in the second half gave the 2007 titlist from Japan a clear victory over the 2014 champion.

J-League champ Kashima Antlers defeated Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea 2-0, and Brisbane Roar was held to a 0-0 draw by Thailand titleholder Muangthong United in Group E.

In the west division, Al Ahli had a 2-0 win over Bunyodkor and Al Ain was held 1-1 by Zobahan in Group C.

Goals from Gonzalo Viera and Victor Caceres gave Michael Laudrup’s Al Rayyan lineup a 2-1 win over Al Wahda 2-1 in their Group D opener, and a Carlos Eduardo header eight minutes from time secured Saudi club Al Hilal a 1-1 draw with Iranian club Persepolis at Muscat.