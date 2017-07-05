Huddersfield Town sign winger Tom Ince from Derby County

Huddersfield, who return to the top division after a 45-year absence, will visit Crystal Palace in their opening league fixture on Aug. 12. (Source: Reuters) Huddersfield, who return to the top division after a 45-year absence, will visit Crystal Palace in their opening league fixture on Aug. 12. (Source: Reuters)

Huddersfield Town has signed Tom Ince from English Championship side Derby County on a three-year contract, the Premier League newcomers said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old winger, who joined Derby in 2015 after a successful loan spell, previously played in the top-flight for Crystal Palace and Hull City.

“Everybody in England knows that Tom has high quality; he has been one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship for many years now,” Huddersfield manager David Wagner said in a statement.

“He scores goals, creates them for others and is always a threat when he’s on the pitch, so I’m very happy to welcome him to the Club today.”

Ince had either scored or assisted 55 goals in his 115 appearances for Derby ahead of his move to the West Yorkshire club.

Huddersfield, who return to the top division after a 45-year absence, will visit Crystal Palace in their opening league fixture on Aug. 12.

