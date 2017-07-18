Latest News
Huddersfield Town hand new contracts to three players including captain Tommy Smith

Defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Jonathan Hogg and forward Rajiv van La Parra have all signed new three-year deal with Huddersfield Town. David Wagner believes that all the three players played a major role in club's success last season.

By: Reuters | Updated: July 18, 2017 3:02 pm
huddersfield town, tommy smith, jonathan hogg, rajiv van la parra, david wagner, sv sandhausen, football news, sports news, indian express Tommy Smith captained the club last season. (Source: Reuters)
Huddersfield Town have handed new contracts to three players from last season’s promotion-winning team with defender Tommy Smith, midfielder Jonathan Hogg and forward Rajiv van La Parra all signing three-year deals, the Premier League club announced.

Smith, 25, captained the club last season and was named in the Championship Team of the Year, while Hogg, 28, returned from a neck injury in March and impressed as David Wagner’s side finished fifth in the regular season.

Van La Parra joined the club permanently last season and was a regular in the side that gained promotion via the playoffs.

“All three players were so important to the team last season — key to the success we enjoyed — and will continue to be big players for us this season,” Wagner told the club website. (www.htafc.com)

The club will travel to face German second tier side SV Sandhausen for their third pre-season game later on Tuesday.

