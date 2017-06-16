1993 verdict

Huddersfield Town agree record deal for Australia’s Aaron Mooy

The 26-year-old, Australia midfielder, Aaron Mooy spent last season on loan at Huddersfield and played in their playoff final win over Reading, which secured them a place in the English top flight. He never made a senior appearance for Manchester City.

Aaron Mooy, Manchester City, Australia, Huddersfield Town, Pep Guardiola Aaron Mooy has been capped 24 times and scored five goals for Australia. (Source: Reuters)
English Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City’s Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.

Mooy signed a three-year contract with City last year after playing with the EPL team’s wholly owned A-League side Melbourne City in the Australian top flight.

If confirmed, the transfer fee would more than make up for the reported $10.25 million Manchester City paid to buy Melbourne City outright.

Mooy never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side but his transfer to Huddersfield includes buy-back and sell-on clauses.

The Sydney-born midfielder has been capped 24 times and scored five goals for Australia. ($1 = 0.7825 pounds) ($1 = 1.3168 Australian dollars)

