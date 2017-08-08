Huddersfield skipper Mark Hudson ends playing career to join coaching staff

Latest News
By: Reuters | London | Published:August 8, 2017 7:11 pm
Huddersfield Town, Mark Hudson, English Premier League, Crystal Palace Mark Hudson will spend the club’s Premier League debut season on the sidelines. (Source: File)
Huddersfield Town captain Mark Hudson will spend the club’s Premier League debut season on the sidelines rather than the pitch after calling time on his playing career on Tuesday and joining the coaching staff.

“I’m very happy that Mark is becoming part of my backroom staff,” Wagner told the club’s website. “From my first day in England, Mark has been one of the biggest positives. He is a huge influence in our dressing room — a total professional with a winning mentality.

“I believe the qualities that Mark has as a person and a footballer should make him an excellent coach. I know retirement can feel like a sad day as a former player, but he has so much still to give this club and football and that is exciting.”

