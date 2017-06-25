How Lionel Messi’s look has changed over the years, watch video

Lionel Messi has changed a lot since he started playing in 2005. Lionel Messi has changed a lot since he started playing in 2005.

From 2005-2017, Lionel Messi has become one of the greatest football legends ever to have ever played on this planet. Some even call him ‘alien’ to imply that his skills are simply not human.

Along with Barcelona legend’s skills, his style and looks have also changed over the years. From Messi’s messy look to clean shaven boyish looks, the Argentinian captain has tried it all. Messi started his career with long hair which have now turned blond.

On his 30th birthday, FC Barcelona shared a video showing the changes in looks that a boyish Messi back in 2015 has gone through till now.

#L30MESSI

👑 Look how much Messi has changed! 👑 pic.twitter.com/nvdNjRwom6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 24 June 2017

The five-times Ballon d’Or winner, who is set to marry his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on June 30, celebrated his 30th with his family. He posted a picture with his to-be-wife and son and a Barcelona-themed-cake in front of them from his official Instagram account.

Under the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Ending the birthday. Many thanks to everyone for the greetings.”

Messi has had a spectacular career, winning almost all there is to win with Spanish giants Barcelona. He has won the UEFA Champions League four times, the La Liga as many as eight times. Messi has won the Copa del Ray five times, the Spanish Super Cup seven times, the FIFA Club World Cup three times and the UEFA Super Cup three times.

