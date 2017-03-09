How Barcelona scripted historic turnaround against PSG: Goal by goal, watch video

Barcelona won 6-1 in the second leg against PSG. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona won 6-1 in the second leg against PSG. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona completed a historic turnaround in the Champions League to beat Paris Saint Germain in the second-leg of the Champions League round of 16 and advance to the quarters. Before this, no team had ever over-turned a 4-0 first leg defeat to advance. Barcelona scored six goals to beat PSG 6-5 on aggregate to do so.

Neymar scored in the 88th and 90th minute to put Barcelona with a chance. They need one more goal as they were tied 5-5 on aggregate but PSG had the away-goal advantage. Sergio Roberto then scored in the 95th minute to help Barcelona win. Here are the goals scored in the match.

Goal 1: Luis Suarez for Barcelona – Suarez leaps highest inside the box with some weak defending by PSG and the Uruguayan capitalises on the chance. He heads it over the PSG keeper Trapp and it is 1-0 to Barcelona. Barcelona 1-0 PSG (Aggregate: 1-4)

Goal 2: Own goal by PSG – Calamitous defending from PSG. Allowing too much time and space to Barcelona players inside their area. Error inside the area and Iniesta puts the ball back near the goal but it is Kurzawa who knees the ball into his own goal. Barcelona 2-0 PSG (Aggregate: 2-4)

Goal 3: Lionel Messi for Barcelona (Penalty) – Neymar brought down inside the area and the referee says no. But he consults with the ref behind the goal and changes his decision. Penalty! Messi steps up to take it and he converts it despite his poor record with the spot kicks. Trapp goes the right way but can’t prevent it from finding the back of the net. Barcelona 3-0 PSG (Aggregate 3-4)

Goal 4: Edinson Cavani for PSG: Edinson Cavani has time and the space to unleash a fierce right footed half volley into the roof of the net. Slots it in with the outside of the right foot. Barcelona 3-1 PSG (Aggregate 3-5*)

Goal 5: Neymar for Barcelona – Neymar with a beautiful free kick. From the left and it has crept in from the near post. Poor from the keeper to let it go. Barcelona 4-1 PSG (Aggregate: 4-5*)

Goal 6: Neymar for Barcelona (Penalty) – Lionel Messi with a long ball and Marquinhos brings down Luis Suarez the intended recipient. Penalty! Neymar steps up to take penalty and goal! Barcelona 5-1 PSG (Aggregate 5-5*)

Goal 7: Sergio Roberto for Barcelona – Ball inside the area and Sergi Roberto slides and right foots it in the roof of the goal. Tears for some PSG fans. Scenes in Barcelona. How has this game turned on its head? Barcelona 6-1 PSG (Aggregate 6-5)