Hotel authorities prepare customised suite for Diego Maradona

This was Maradona’s second trip to the city, the first being in December 2008 when he had come with a greater fanfare. (Source: Express Photo) This was Maradona’s second trip to the city, the first being in December 2008 when he had come with a greater fanfare. (Source: Express Photo)

A specially-decorated suite with the walls adorning his special on-field moments and his favourite menu greeted Argentine legend Diego Maradona at a five-star hotel in Kolkata.

Known to be a big fan of Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, whom he considered his ‘second father’, Maradona was visibly ecstatic seeing a giant collage of them as he gladly signed an autograph.

“We have carefully chosen the theme to the liking of Maradona. We want his trip to be memorable,” a hotel official said.

The hotel also called in a special cook to prepare some beef delicacies which the Argentine loves.

“The menu is mostly about beef and stakes as he loves them,” the official said.

Maradona has a host of events lined up in his three-day trip but the Argentine legend was said to be keen on visiting the Mother House on Monday morning, something which was not part of the original plan.

“It would depend on the security issues,” the official said.

This was Maradona’s second trip to the city, the first being in December 2008 when he had come with a greater fanfare.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App