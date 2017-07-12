Hope to do even better this season, says Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho had the best rally last season. (Source: Reuters) Philippe Coutinho had the best rally last season. (Source: Reuters)

It was Coutinho’s best rally in a single campaign, scoring 13 and providing seven assists last season, laying on a further nine. The club website reported the Brazil International as saying that he will attempt to improve his performance. “I am working; every day I try to improve and I hope this season I can do even better than the last season. I am always aiming to improve,” said the 25-year-old.

“It was a good season. Of course, we wanted to win something, but we are ready here to start again to do everything to have a better season. Everyone has big confidence and this is the key for the players. I am confident – I think everyone is.”

Klopp said that the players are focusing on regaining back their match fitness and fitness. On the return of the players to the training camp, Klopp said, “It’s been good. Since today we’ve had a nice and big training group, and of course that’s not the final squad – that’s clear – but all good so far.

“The testing was good and the boys came back really fit, they did what they had to do and I like this … They really came back in good shape, so we started from a good point.

Liverpool finished the league season on the fourth position, securing a UEFA Champions League spot for themselves for the next season.

