Hope Solo announces she’s running for president of US Soccer

Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Hope Solo says she’s running for president of U.S. Soccer. Solo made the announcement Thursday night on Facebook. It comes less than a week after current U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said he will not seek a fourth term. His decision came in the wake of the October failure of the U.S. men’s team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“I know exactly what U.S. Soccer needs to do, I know exactly how to do it, and I possess the fortitude to get it done,” she said in the post.

The 36-year-old Solo anchored the U.S. team in goal during its 2015 Women’s World Cup championship run. Her tenure with the national team ended following last year’s Olympics in Brazil, when the Americans were ousted by Sweden in the quarterfinals. Afterward, Solo called the Swedish team “cowards” for their defensive style of play.

