High-flying Inter Milan look to defend Serie A lead against Udinese

Inter Milan can cement their position at the top of the table at home to Udinese on Saturday. (Source: AP) Inter Milan can cement their position at the top of the table at home to Udinese on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has laughed off any comparisons between himself and Jose Mourinho, yet the Italian has done more than the club’s previous 10 coaches to emulate the Portuguese’s success at San Siro.

For the first time since Mourinho led them to a consecutive league triumph in 2010 before leaving for Real Madrid, Inter are serious Serie A title contenders and can cement their position at the top of the table at home to Udinese on Saturday.

Title rivals Napoli and Juventus face potentially tricky away trips to Torino and Bologna respectively, with the latter fixture taking place on Sunday.

Inter displayed their resilience under former AS Roma coach Spalletti by holding Juve to a goalless draw last week, mimicking their 0-0 stalemate at Napoli in October and

becoming the first team to keep a clean sheet away to the champions since August 2015.

Spalletti heavily rotated his side for Tuesday’s Coppa Italia game against Serie C minnows Pordenone which almost backfired as Inter only squeezed through to the quarter-finals by winning a penalty shoot-out following a goalless draw.

Before the game with Pordenone, Spalletti asked journalists to stop comparing him to Mourinho, saying: “I’ve been here for two days, he made history”.

Yet Spalletti has already made history with Inter, overseeing their best ever start to a season in taking 29 points from their first 11 games and with no European football to distract his side, unlike Roma, Napoli and Juventus, he has a real chance of adding to the club’s 18 league triumphs.

RIDING HIGH

Against Udinese they will be looking to continue their imperious home form, which has seen them win seven of eight league games at San Siro, although defender Andrea Ranocchia believes teams are more determined to try and beat Inter now they are riding high.

“Being at the top of the league annoys people, but it’s normal that you have more enemies when you are at the top than when you are not,” he said.

“But we are calm, we are aware of our qualities. We are building something important with this coach (Spalletti) and his staff. The teams we face will always give 100 percent against us but we must remember what team we are and keep going as we are.”

Napoli, who also drew their last game 0-0, at home to Fiorentina, are still likely to be without injured forward Lorenzo Insigne when they visit Torino, who are unbeaten in their last six games and won 3-1 at Lazio last weekend.

Juventus, meanwhile, are still missing captain Gianluigi Buffon and veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini for their trip to 11th placed Bologna. Also, the poor form of playmaker Paulo Dybala, who was left out of the game at Inter, continues to be a big talking point in Italy.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App