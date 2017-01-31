High-flying East Bengal aiming to break Mumbai jinx

Bolstered by the return of Arnab Mondal, a rampaging East Bengal will look to break their Mumbai FC jinx and consolidate their position atop the table in a round six I-League football clash at Barasat on Wednesday.

East Bengal have not won against Mumbai FC in three years, something coach Trevor Morgan would like to change especially when they are currently in a superb form with four wins on the trot.

“We are looking ahead, in the end it’s about getting three points which will be of paramount importance,” the Englishman, eyeing for East Bengal’s elusive I-League triumph, said today.

“We can all do better. We can never be satisfied with what we are doing. Our strongest point is that we are a team and play as a team,” Morgan added.

To make things easier, the red-and-gold brigade will find a fit-again Mondal as the centreback is back after a knee surgery that kept him out since the first leg Indian Super League semifinals with champions Atletico de Kolkata.

“He will be part of the squad,” Morgan informed the media after the centre-back trained with the team.

East Bengal are ahead of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan on goal difference after their five-star win in Ludhiana where they toyed with the debutants Minerva Punjab FC.

Morgan’s striking trio of of Robin Singh, Wills Plaza and Wedson Anselme fired in all cylinders with the last named striking a hat-trick in their big win.

The Mumbai outfit are in the middle of a terrible patch with three losses on the trot — against Shillong Lajong, Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC.

Lack of an incisive forward and some sloppy finishing are compounding their woes as coach Santosh Kashyap will look for fresh ideas as they have managed just one goal in their last three outings.

Mumbai’s foreign signing Theobald has made his appearance but the Trinidad and Tobago player is yet to impress while their midfield and defence have been a big letdown.