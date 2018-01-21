Latest News

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to have medical at Arsenal in next 48 hours: Reports

Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 but appears to have fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho, having not completed a full 90 minutes in the league so far this season.

By: Reuters | Published: January 21, 2018 8:44 am
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jose Mourinho, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Premier league, football news, sports news, indian express Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on his way to join Arsenal, as per reports. (Source: AP)
Related News

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to undergo a medical at Premier League rivals Arsenal in the next 48 hours, allowing Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez to seal his move in the other direction, British media reported on Saturday. Sanchez missed Arsenal’s 4-1 league win over Crystal Palace with manager Arsene Wenger saying that his long-anticipated departure was dependent on the Armenian agreeing to join the Gunners.

“Sanchez (transfer) will only happen if Mkhitaryan comes. That’s why it takes longer,” the Frenchman said, adding: “I expect it to happen. In the next 48 hours it will be decided.” Mkhitaryan joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 but appears to have fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho, having not completed a full 90 minutes in the league so far this season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table