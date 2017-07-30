He needs to follow his heart: Ronaldinho’s advice to Neymar amidst transfer talks

Neymar is not for sale, according to Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu. (Source: AP) Neymar is not for sale, according to Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu. (Source: AP)

Former Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has an advice for Neymar, who has been the centre of media attention these days for transfer gossip. Ronaldinho said that he wants the Brazilian to follow his heart and do what his heart tells him.

Ronaldinho said, “He needs to follow his heart and be happy, do what his heart tells him. I am old, it is difficult to stop playing football because it is what we love most.”

Neymar stole the show against Real Madrid in Miami on Sunday, creating a number of chances and setting up two goals in Barcelona’s 3-2 win at the International Champions Cup in a thrilling El Clasico. He has recently made headlines about leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain.

According to reports, PSG have prepared for Neymar’s release clause of €222 million euros.

The 37-year old Ronaldinho is the ambassador of the Spanish club and is currently in the Central American country to play a friendly on Sunday. “I want to spend time doing other things to contribute like football schools,” he said.

Ronaldinho will play half 45 minutes for each team in the friendly game which has been labelled as a ‘game for peace.’ He added, “I hope everyone goes to the stadium and that it will be a great party.”

