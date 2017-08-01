Latest News

Hasan Salihamidzic appointed Bayern Munich sporting director

Bayern Munich announced that the former midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic will be their new sporting director. The 40-year-old Bosnian was appointed on a three-year deal. He takes over a position left vacant since Matthias Sammer stepped down in 2016.

Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich, Bayern Munich sporting director, Sports news, Football news, Indian Express Even after leaving the club, Salihamidzic maintained contact with Bayern president Uli Hoeness. (Source: Reuters)
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic is the German champion’s new sporting director. The 40-year-old Bosnian was appointed on a three-year deal, Bayern announced Monday.

“I’ll be there for the players 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Salihamidzic said.

Salihamidzic won six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy in 2001 in more than 350 appearances for Bayern between 1998 and 2007.

Salihamidzic also made 42 appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He takes over a position left vacant since Matthias Sammer stepped down in 2016 due to health concerns.

Even after leaving the club for Juventus, Salihamidzic maintained contact with Bayern president Uli Hoeness.

