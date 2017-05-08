Latest News
Has Arsene Wenger justified his continuation at Arsenal with United win?

Arsene Wenger might have fetched Arsenal a victory over Manchester United but the Frenchman needs more big wins to silence his critics.

Arsene Wenger, Wenger, Arsenal, Manchester United, Arsenal vs Manchester United, Arsenal vs Man United, Arsene Wenger resign, Arsene Wenger contract, football stories, sports stories, Indian Express Arsene Wenger is hopeful for a top four finish after beating Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

It has been a disappointing season for Arsene Wenger as cries to remove him from the managerial post get louder with each passing day. To then have a victory over old rivals Manchester United comes as a sigh of relief for Wenger who was humiliated by North London rivals Spurs a week back.

This marks as his first victory over Mourinho in Premier League. Though the Gunners manager chose not to answer the question at the post match conference, he cannot deny that this comes as a big relief for him and the club.

However, with just four games left before the end of the season, things look difficult for the already-in-trouble manager, who has dedicated 21 years to the club. The victory over the Red Devils at home will fetch him some time but cannot save him from the growing anger by the fans who demand his immediate removal.

His reputation at the club has reached a point from where there is no going back. Uncertainty clouds his future as his contract approaches its end which cannot be said about Mourinho, who is going to continue at United next season.

A win over Manchester United, who will now be shifting focus to Europa League to gain entry into Champions League next season, is not big enough to assure the fans that he is the right man for the club anymore. He needs big wins that can silence his critics. Sixth placed Arsenal have four games left to play against Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland and Everton.

Gunners stand seven points behind Liverpool in fifth but with an advantage of two games in hand. “We have still a chance mathematically, and we need some help as well from the teams around us,” Wenger said.

