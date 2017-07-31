Has Arsenal superfan Esha Gupta let slip their next big signing?

Esha Gupta at Arsenal’s new kit launch. (Source: Instagram) Esha Gupta at Arsenal’s new kit launch. (Source: Instagram)

During an Instagram live for an event for Arsenal the last weekend, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta let slip the identity of Arsenal’s next big signing. She was in London to unveil the Highbury-based football club’s new kit recently.

During the live, the actress, who claims to be a big Arsenal fan, was asked if she knew any transfer news related to the club. To that, she said, “I’m not sure if I should say the name,” she replied. “But we are signing another player and I’m sure the boss is gonna do well this time.”

The Gunners lost their calm and showered names at her in hope of some secrets being revealed. When one of the fans took Thomas Lemar’s name, Gupta replied that the Premier League club has entered into negotiations with the Monaco winger.

In an interview to Times of India earlier, Gupta, who is rumoured to be dating Arsenal Defender Hector Bellerin, said, “I’ve been an Arsenal fan for as long as I can remember. Like every Indian I’m crazy about cricket but football has also intrigued me and I like it’s history and geography. Modeling the team jersey was an opportunity too good to miss.”

“This time, I happened to be in London and when they asked, I told them that I’d love to launch ‘the new awaken’,” she said, adding that despite her interest in the game, she likes to take someone knowledgeable along for matches for company.”

