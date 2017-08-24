Only in Express

Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah win first England call-ups

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah have been given their first call-ups to the England team by manager Gareth Southgate.

By: Reuters | Published:August 24, 2017 9:56 pm
Harry Maguire, Leicester City, Nathaniel Chalobah, sports news, football, Indian Express The pair are named in a 28-man squad for the away game at Malta on Sept. 1 and the home fixture against Slovakia at Wembley three days later. (Source: AP)
Top News

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah have been given their first call-ups to the England team by manager Gareth Southgate.

The pair are named in a 28-man squad for the away game at Malta on Sept. 1 and the home fixture against Slovakia at Wembley three days later.

The 24-year-old central defender Maguire impressed last season with Hull City before making a move to Leicester during the close-season.

Chalobah, a product of Chelsea’s youth system who has been a regular for England at age-group level, joined Watford recently after several loan spells during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Southgate has also called up uncapped goalkeeper Jordan Pickford of Everton.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
25
Zone B - Match 44
FT
23
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (25-23)
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 