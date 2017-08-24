Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah win first England call-ups

The pair are named in a 28-man squad for the away game at Malta on Sept. 1 and the home fixture against Slovakia at Wembley three days later. (Source: AP) The pair are named in a 28-man squad for the away game at Malta on Sept. 1 and the home fixture against Slovakia at Wembley three days later. (Source: AP)

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah have been given their first call-ups to the England team by manager Gareth Southgate.

The pair are named in a 28-man squad for the away game at Malta on Sept. 1 and the home fixture against Slovakia at Wembley three days later.

The 24-year-old central defender Maguire impressed last season with Hull City before making a move to Leicester during the close-season.

Chalobah, a product of Chelsea’s youth system who has been a regular for England at age-group level, joined Watford recently after several loan spells during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Southgate has also called up uncapped goalkeeper Jordan Pickford of Everton.

