Harry Kane urges Tottenham to finish games off after Chelsea defeat

Tottenham Hotspur must learn to “get over the finish line”, striker Harry Kane has said after the club failed to convert a dominant performance into a victory against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

Tottenham came back twice from behind with goals from Kane and Dele Alli at Wembley, but Chelsea eventually reached the final with a 4-2 win on Saturday.

“We were the better team against Chelsea, but, for one reason or another, we didn’t get over the finish line,” Kane told reporters.

“That’s what we have got to try to do. I don’t think there’s an easy answer to it. It comes over a period of time.

“We have got six tough games ahead of us in the Premier League and focus on them and see how high we finish.”

Spurs, who won eight consecutive games in all competitions before losing on Saturday, have closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points and Kane has urged his side to finish the season strongly.

“A lot of people will be looking at us now waiting to see what will happen and has the momentum kind of stopped a bit, but we are focused,” the 23-year-old England international added.

“The only way we can do that is starting with a win on Wednesday. It’s one game at a time, not long left and we have to give it everything.”

The North London side visit Selhurst Park on Wednesday to face 12th-placed Crystal Palace, who have picked up six wins and a draw in their last eight league games.

