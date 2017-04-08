Harry Kane back to boost Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League title bid

Tottenham Hotspur is in second place in the league, seven points behind Chelsea with eight games remaining. (Source: AP) Tottenham Hotspur is in second place in the league, seven points behind Chelsea with eight games remaining. (Source: AP)

Tottenham’s bid to reel in Premier League leader Chelsea has been boosted by the earlier-than-expected return of Harry Kane, with the striker set to play a part in the match against Watford on Saturday.

Kane damaged ankle ligaments in Tottenham’s win over Millwall in the FA Cup on March 12, but has only missed three matches and could return to the team inside four weeks.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says “maybe normally after one month out you need to feel the competition. But he’s a special player, he tries to push himself a lot.”

Kane was missing for seven weeks when he damaged ankle ligaments in September.

Tottenham is in second place in the league, seven points behind Chelsea with eight games remaining.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now