Hard cash, soft power

PSG’s world record transfer fee for Neymar may appear to be a lot but for the club’s owners, the Qatar royal family, this is a small price to pay as it continues to further its interests via football.

Drop in the ocean

PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a branch of the state-owned Qatar Investment Authority, bought the French club five years ago for $170 million. The acquisition was a part of the kingdom’s larger strategy to invest in global brands, whether in business, fashion, property or sport. Neymar’s total value of $600 million including wages, taxes and fees. For a country that has reserves in excess of $300 billion and population of 313,000, this amount is just a drop in the ocean.

Football as soft power

Neymar may soon be the poster-boy of the 2022 World Cup, for which Qatar reportedly paid millions in bribes to win the hosting rights, according to a Sunday Times investigation in 2014. Football has been central to Qatar raising its profile internationally. The nation has set aside $200 billion to prepare infrastructure for the tournament. Soon after, they then signed a sponsorship deal with Barcelona through Qatar Foundation. This was the first time a sponsor’s name appeared on the jerseys of the Catalan side’s century-long existence. Former players like Xavi were paid millions to play in the Qatari league. The purchase of PSG fuelled their ambitions.

Slew of deals

The money splashed on Neymar is nothing compared to the other deals Qatar has entered since June, when a Saudi-led alliance cut ties with them and accused them of supporting terrorism. According to the New York Times, the world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas bought F-15 fighter jets from the US for $12 billion, seven warships from Italy which cost them $6 billion. They also came closing to buying a stake in American Airlines but shelved the idea for the time being. While these purchases were to show that they have not been derailed by the crisis, signing Neymar was a show of soft power via football.

Show of strength

The Neymar deal also changed the narrative surrounding the 2022 World Cup. The regional crisis cast a long shadow on the World Cup and amidst the uncertainty, there have been calls to change the venue. FIFA, too, has said they are monitoring the situation. Jean-Marc Rickli, director of global risks at the Geneva Center for Security Policy, told a French website that purchasing Neymar was a show of strength. “In the current context, Riyadh and its allies would be pleased to see FIFA withdraw the organisation of the 2022 World Cup football in Qatar,” Rickli said. “The arrival of Neymar allows Doha to assert its role in the politics of sport on a global level and especially in football.”

European glory

PSG’s owners are desperate for the club to be counted as a European giant. While the Paris-based side became the undisputed best in France, it constantly failed at the continental championships, with their best performance being the semifinals. For the owners, there was just one solution. To compete with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, PSG realised they needed to spend heavily. Millions have been splurged on assembling a squad and the results are visible. PSG came within seconds of knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League last year but Neymar killed their hopes by scoring twice. PSG had been courting Neymar for a year but, perhaps, at that moment they realised the Brazilian had to be theirs at any cost.

