Harbhajan Singh ‘as hopeful and positive’ as any other player to be picked for Champions Trophy 2017

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed hope and looked positive about getting picked in the Indian squad when the selectors sit to discuss about the team that would represent the defending champions in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I am as hopeful and positive as any other player would be. IPL is a big platform and the performances here are taken note of. I have rarely missed any limited overs matches this season (be it Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali T20),” Harbhajan told while talking to PTI on Sunday.

The off-spinner looked optimistic about getting picked in the national squad while also said that everything depends upon the selectors.

“Not at all. It is selector’s call. Yes, I would be very happy to wear national colours but one tournament is not the end of the road. I am still itching to play international cricket. That was what it was 19 years back and as I reach my 20th year, nothing changes,” he said.

Talking about his bowling, Harbhajan explained that he is trying to bowl slower through the air while is also getting his stock ball.

“On rank turners, you can push the ball through the air. But I have been bowling slower through the air. Trying to flight and get my stock ball, off-break going. You have to be a step ahead of the batsmen and I believe I have been able to do that. That’s what has been my role for Mumbai Indians in last 10 years,” Harbhajan said.

The ‘Turbantor’ also discussed about the doosra and how does it help to contain the batsmen.

“When you have 65 metre mid-wicket boundaries and the batsmen are aiming to hit you over that region, it’s better that you take mid-wicket out of equation. The doosra then becomes a lethal weapon. It’s all about bowling different lines and also altering the length according to core hitting areas of a batsman,” said the 36-year-old.

