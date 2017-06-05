Happy with the long-term contract at Real Madrid, says Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale said he was happy to stay with Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters) Gareth Bale said he was happy to stay with Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters)

Gareth Bale said on Monday that he was happy to stay at Real Madrid despite rumours linking him to a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.

He said, “We are winning trophies and I am happy. I have signed a long-term contract at Madrid. My family is happy and I am happy, so yes we will continue what we are doing.”

The Welsh striker further said that the reason he came to Real was to win trophies and that Los Blancos will continue to do so. “We’re enjoying winning them at the moment, so we’ll continue to do so. Three Champions Leagues in four seasons isn’t too bad.”

The 27-year-old further thinks that the Spanish side can get better as it still is a young team. “I think we can get better. We are still quite young as a whole team and we have a great squad.”

Bale, who had an ankle surgery, was out for more than six weeks before he replaced Benzema in the Champions League in the 77th minute when Real was already leading 3-1. “It’s been difficult with my ankle this year,” Bale said. “I obviously came back way too early from my surgery and I suffered a bit.”

“We were considering more at one point, but I’ve worked tirelessly hard to get back and to get ready for this game. I need to go on holiday and rest, and come back stronger next season – mainly for my ankle just to get it properly recovered.”

“Then I’ll obviously do some work in the off-season to get it stronger and ready for next season so I’ll be firing on all cylinders,” said Bale.

On playing the Champions League final at home, Bale said, “I was just happy to get on for the last few minutes. We just had to go for it. It’s always cagey in a final but we’re happy with the win.”

He said that winning Champions League final at home was a great experience. “To play a final in your home city is incredible, but to win it is even better, a great experience.”

“Cardiff has held an incredible event and we’ve literally not had a problem since we’ve been here; it’s been immaculate.

Balled added that winning the European trophy in his hometown was a great memory to have. “I don’t think many players have won the Champions League in their home city where they were born, so it’s a great memory to have.”

