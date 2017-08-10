Latest News

Happy Eddie Howe still on lookout for new Bournemouth recruits

Bournemouth's early off-season transfer activity has improved the quality of the squad but the Premier League club is still hoping to add a few more players while the window remains open, manager Eddie Howe has said.

Bournemouth host West Bromwich Albion in their opening league game on Saturday.
Bournemouth have signed goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea, and picked up midfielder Connor Mahoney and striker Jermain Defoe on free transfers. Several senior players also signed new long-term deals.

“I’m happy with what we’ve got,” Howe told the Daily Echo. “We acted early in the market and are delighted with the players we have signed. “To say that we were finished would not be accurate because I never consider our business done.”

British media reports have linked Bournemouth with several other players, most notably Leicester City’s Demarai Gray, and Howe says the club could add more recruits to avoid the risk of lacking depth later in the season.

“You just don’t know what will happen. You might get injuries, suspensions or problems and need to be able to replace players if you have to. “I am not going to say no, but we are not, at this moment in time, in desperate need to strengthen.”

Bournemouth host West Bromwich Albion in their opening league game on Saturday.

