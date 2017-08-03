Latest News

Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Captain fantastic turns 33

Sunil Chhetri surpassed England football great Wayne Rooney with a goal to sit on the fourth position. Only football legends Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and American Clint Dempsey stand ahead of the 32-year-old Chhetri.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 3, 2017 7:59 pm
sunil chhetri, sunil chhetri isl, sunil chhetri i league, mumbai city fc, bengaluru fc, sports news, football news, indian express Sunil Chhetri turns 33 on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo)
Football captain Sunil Chhetri, who has contributed significantly in India’s improved ranking, turns 33 on Thursday. He has been instrumental in the growth of football in the country as well as India’s growth in FIFA World ranking.

The forward is arguably the best footballer India has ever seen. Chhetri has scored 54 goals from 94 International appearances. He became the fourth highest active International player after his goal against Kyrgyzstan. He surpassed England football great Wayne Rooney with a goal to sit on the fourth position. Only football legends Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and American Clint Dempsey stand ahead of the 32-year-old Chhetri.

The Indian football fraternity celebrated Chhetri’s birthday by posting on social media wishes and love for their captain, who turned 33. Among those to wish him, from both football and non-football fraternity, were Praful Patel, Udanta Kuman, Nishu Kumar, Former Shillong Lajong footballer Chinglensana Singh, Anas Edathodika, CK Vineeth, keeper Subrata Paul, Aditya Thackeray, Neeraj Chopra

Under coach Stephen Constantine, India have also improved their FIFA rankings to stand in the top 100 for the first time in 21 years. They currently stand at 96th position, just two short of the country’s highest-ever ranking of 94, that it achieved in 1996.

