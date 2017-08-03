Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Captain fantastic turns 33

Sunil Chhetri turns 33 on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo) Sunil Chhetri turns 33 on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo)

Football captain Sunil Chhetri, who has contributed significantly in India’s improved ranking, turns 33 on Thursday. He has been instrumental in the growth of football in the country as well as India’s growth in FIFA World ranking.

The forward is arguably the best footballer India has ever seen. Chhetri has scored 54 goals from 94 International appearances. He became the fourth highest active International player after his goal against Kyrgyzstan. He surpassed England football great Wayne Rooney with a goal to sit on the fourth position. Only football legends Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and American Clint Dempsey stand ahead of the 32-year-old Chhetri.

The Indian football fraternity celebrated Chhetri’s birthday by posting on social media wishes and love for their captain, who turned 33. Among those to wish him, from both football and non-football fraternity, were Praful Patel, Udanta Kuman, Nishu Kumar, Former Shillong Lajong footballer Chinglensana Singh, Anas Edathodika, CK Vineeth, keeper Subrata Paul, Aditya Thackeray, Neeraj Chopra

#HappyBirthday to a man who never gives up and never backs down. Bhai, thank you for everything you have been to Indian Football! #Leader pic.twitter.com/q9EWV07xaW — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) 3 August 2017

Happy Birthday El Capitan @chetrisunil11! Have a cracking one! pic.twitter.com/FTcODwlyoq — Subrata Paul (@THESUBRATAPAUL) 3 August 2017

We’re blowing the candles on a very special wish as the skipper turns a year older today. Happy Birthday, @chetrisunil11​! #CaptainFantastic pic.twitter.com/huy5iTbLzZ — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) 3 August 2017

Janamdin ke dher saari shubhkaamnayein Kaptan sahab @chetrisunil11! Hope you have a wonderful year ahead 😃👍 pic.twitter.com/06Uqs4VuGq — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) 3 August 2017

With every touch, pass, shot, he inspires the next generation of footballers! Happy birthday, @chetrisunil11! #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/DsgQ6NJmD8 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 3 August 2017

Blissful birthday wishes to the talismanic Striker & @IndianFootball Team captain @chetrisunil11. I wish you for a long & happy life. pic.twitter.com/falYXz29Ut — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) 3 August 2017

Wishing our @IndianFootball ‘s magician @chetrisunil11 a very happy birthday! Keep making our country proud,keep inspiring young footballers — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) 3 August 2017

Under coach Stephen Constantine, India have also improved their FIFA rankings to stand in the top 100 for the first time in 21 years. They currently stand at 96th position, just two short of the country’s highest-ever ranking of 94, that it achieved in 1996.

