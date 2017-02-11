Hapless Sunderland thrashed 4-0 by Southampton

Sunderland battled vainly to find a way back in the second half. (Source: Reuters) Sunderland battled vainly to find a way back in the second half. (Source: Reuters)

Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Gabbiadini appeared to chest Ryan Bertrand’s cross into the net on the half-hour mark to open the scoring and he added another 15 minutes later with a smart turn and shot.

In the second half, Sunderland battled vainly to try to find a way back into the game, but the only goal they managed came at the wrong end as Jason Denayer put the ball into his own net.

Substitute Shane Long completed the rout two minutes into stoppage time to leave Southampton in 11th place in the table while Sunderland remained bottom.