Hal Robson-Kanu gets winner, then red card as West Bromwich win at Burnley

Hal Robson-Kanu grabbed a 71st-minute winner and was sent off 12 minutes later as West Bromwich Albion beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday.

By: Reuters | Published:August 19, 2017 11:55 pm
West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, Premier League Burnley, who enjoyed a shock win at champions Chelsea in their opening game, had chances in the first half. (Source: AP)
The Wales forward bustled past Stephen Ward and James Tarkowski before firing home a low drive to give the visitors the lead.

But he was shown a straight red card after his leading arm struck Burnley defender Matthew Lowton in the face as they challenged for a ball in the air.

Burnley, who enjoyed a shock win at champions Chelsea in their opening game, had chances in the first half with Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmudsson twice going close.

