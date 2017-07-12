Had no intention of leaving AC Milan, says Gianluigi Donnarumma

AC Milan fans reacted angrily to the development, even going to the extent of pelting Donnarumma with fake cash during a European Under-21 match between Italy and Poland. (Source: AP) AC Milan fans reacted angrily to the development, even going to the extent of pelting Donnarumma with fake cash during a European Under-21 match between Italy and Poland. (Source: AP)

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said that he had no intention to leave the club. The 18-year-old signed a new four-year contract with the club after a long drawn saga that started with his agent Mino Raiola telling Milan that he would not be signing a new contract.

“I was raised at this club and I never had any doubts in my head about staying,” Donnarumma told reporters. “I’m very happy and proud to be with Milan.”

Fans of the club reacted angrily to the development, even going to the extent of pelting Donnarumma with fake cash during a European Under-21 match between Italy and Poland.

Donnarumma has already made 68 Serie A appearances and is already regarded one of the top keepers in the country, He became the youngest goalkeeper to play for Italy when he made his debut as a 17-year-old against France last year.

Donnarumma was widely linked with moves to clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City but the speculation was put to an end when the club announced that he had signed a new four-year contract.

