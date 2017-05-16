Had I been at Barcelona or Bayern Munich, I would have been sacked, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City stand at fourth position on the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City stand at fourth position on the Premier League table.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that his former clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich would have sacked him if he failed to win them a trophy.

With two games left to play and Arsenal trailing by three points, losing a match might prove costly for the fourth placed City who are in a danger of not finishing the season in the top four and losing a chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Despite a strong start, City lost in the League Cup fourth round, FA Cup semifinals and Champions League last 16.

Guardiola said that he still has a chance with City to perform better the next season. “In my situation at a big club, I’m sacked. I’m out. If it is Barcelona and Bayern, you don’t win and you are out. Here I have a second chance and I will try to do it better next season.”

Guardiola led his former club Barca to three three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues while he brought three Bundesliga titles for Bayern. He however could not take the German League winners beyond the Champions League semifinals.

The 46-year old manager dismissed Arsene Wenger’s accusation that his team is on a holiday. He said, “I never saw one player in my life go to the pitch and not try to win the game,” he said. Arsenal will hope that City drop points in their next two games so as to finish in the top four.

“Arsenal play against Sunderland and Everton – one is relegated and one is in the Europa League – so it is the same situation,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd