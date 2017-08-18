Gurpreet Singh Sindhu will be a better keeper at Bengaluru FC, says Stephen Constantine

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signed for Bengaluru FC. (Source: Twitter) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signed for Bengaluru FC. (Source: Twitter)

After Bengaluru FC signed India keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who ended a three-year contract with Norwegian club Stabaek FC, India head coach Stephen Constantine said that it was important for the 25-year old to play regularly.

Constantine was quoted by Firstpost as saying, “I think Gurpreet has made his decision and we should respect this. I think it was important for him that he goes somewhere where he’s going to play.

“At Bengaluru, he will play. He did not start in Stabaek which was a concern for me and I told him last year that you need to be playing games if you have to go to the next level,” said Constantine, who confirmed that he will not be keeping any of the Blues in his squad for the upcoming triangular tournament.

“I think at Bengaluru if he gets 20-30 games under his belt in a season, he will be a better keeper for that. And then if he decides to go out after that, then obviously that’s his decision,” he added.

Gurpreet, who became the first Indian player to be signed from a European club, said after signing a one-year contract with Bengaluru that he took up the offer despite having the option of playing for a top flight club in Europe.

