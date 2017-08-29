Gunners, I’m sorry: Mesut Ozil after Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil looks dejected during Premier League match against Liverpool. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil looks dejected during Premier League match against Liverpool. (Source: Reuters)

It has been two days since the one-sided match between Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal but the fans can’t stop talking about how the Reds dominated to thrash Arsene Wenger’s men 4-0 at Anfield. After the match, Ozil, who generally keeps silent after a bad match, took to Instagram and wrote a long post apologising for their performance.

In his post, Ozil said that he was disappointed with the game and that they were simply not good enough with the hosts deserving the win ‘without a doubt’. He wrote, “Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I’m also very disappointed about today’s game ??. We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt.”

“Usually I’m too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don’t want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB Team. Nevertheless… Gunners, I’m sorry – especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting. But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment ???? #LFCvAFC @arsenal,” added the German.

Even Arsenal legend Thierry Henry criticised the team’s dismal performance saying, “It was unwatchable, at one point I wanted to leave. I don’t relate to the team and I don’t think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem. The word I have used for a long time is comfort. Everything is comfortable at Arsenal. Everyone can stay, you don’t try to find out the player you can be, it’s ok to play well, and if you’re not playing well there’s not the pressure you should have at a big club.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd